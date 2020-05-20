Stormy conditions in store for the area on Friday

It is set to get very wet and windy from tomorrow night with stormy conditions possible on Friday.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather said: “Pleasant today, even better tomorrow, but turning very windy with rain at times for Friday and the weekend. So get those trampolines, gazebos and garden furniture secured!

“Thursday will see a slight improvement on today. The winds will be lighter, though they will pick up later in the day. A tad warmer too at 18°C.

“Turning wet and windy Thursday night as a deep low begins to track up the west coast of Ireland. This is more akin to what I’d expect for a late autumn or winter storm. I’ll continue to keep a close eye on this. It will be very windy Friday. Indeed windy from Thursday night right through to Sunday. Some rain in the mix too, with up to 10mm expected; welcomed news for farmers and gardeners.”

