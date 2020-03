A couple of storytelling events are taking place in Dundalk Library this Saturday.

First up at 11am is Vroom-Town, a storytelling session with author of the Vroom-Town series Emer Conlon.

Then at 3pm there will be an International Women’s Day Storytelling event for older children.

The events are free and all are welcome to attend. For further details contact Dundalk Library at 042 9353190 or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie