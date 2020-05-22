Strong wind and rain expected this afternoon

Strong wind and rain is expected this afternoon.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest update this morning.

Louth Weather said: “Today’s weather charts look more like what I’d expect to see in late autumn or winter, as a deep low tracks North just off Ireland’s West coast.

“A mostly dry start with some good sunny spells. However showers will develop later, especially during the afternoon, and some could be heavy. Drier and brighter this evening.

“The most notable thing today will be the wind. SW winds will gust to 70kph, strongest in the vicinity of showers this afternoon. If you have a trampoline, gazebo or other garden furniture, make sure they are well secured. Max 16°C.

“A similar day tomorrow, perhaps a small improvement overall. A better day on Sunday.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.