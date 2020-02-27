Strong winds expected this weekend as Storm Jorge arrives

Strong winds are forecast for the area over the next few days as Storm Jorge moves into the area.

Local forecaster Louth Weather says this is one storm that is worth paying attention to.

Louth Weather’s forecast for the week ahead read: “A weak ridge of high pressure over us today. Tomorrow sees an area of low pressure develop out in The Atlantic. Associated bands of rain will start pushing east from early Friday. This low (Storm Jorge) will deepen to about 946hpa by late Saturday, when it will be centred just off the north coast of Ireland. In my opinion this is one we need to watch (unlike all the other over-hyped clickbaited damp squibs we’ve had of late 🙄). The window of strong winds will be shorter, but we may well see higher speeds. Sunday sees a run of cool and showery northwesterlys.

“THURSDAY – mostly dry with just the odd passing shower during the afternoon. Long spells of sunshine. Moderate SW winds. Max 7°C. Cloudy tonight which should help prevent a widespread frost forming. Late in the night rain arrives, winds back SE and pick up.

“FRIDAY – A wet and windy morning. Generally drier in the afternoon, but there’s a chance a second area of light rain may affect some parts. Dry early evening before yet more rain arrives early Friday night. Winds easing through the afternoon and evening. Mild at 11°C.

“SATURDAY – Most of the day will see a mix of sunny spells and frequent, sometimes heavy showers. There’s always a chance of more prolonged rain especially later in the day. It’s still unclear where exactly the low will track, but on current projections I expect a period of strong SW winds from late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Cold at 5°C, so the showers will be wintry over high ground.

“SUNDAY – Back into a windy westerly flow with sunny spells and showers, wintry over high ground. Max 6°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – While The Atlantic continues to dominate, it’s not looking too bad with a few days similar to today next week. On the cold side, but nothing unusual. Rainfall totals should at long last be below average.”

