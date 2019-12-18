Strong winds of over 80kph expected in the area tonight

Strong winds are expected tonight with gusts over 80kph likely.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for today.

The local forecaster said: “Today will be the complete opposite to yesterday, mild, wet and windy. Temperatures around 7°C now, will continue to rise and by this evening it will be 11°C.

“Strong SE winds will strengthen as the day progresses, strongest between 6pm and midnight. Gusts over 80kph are likely, especially near the coast and on east or south facing hills.

“As I have outlined since Monday, I expect today’s winds to be stronger than those of many previous hyped up storms. Of course I could be wrong … these events are difficult to forecast, but my gut instinct says we need to watch this one more than some that have gone before. I will continue to monitor the situation and update accordingly.”