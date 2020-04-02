Stunning home on the market in Ravensdale

While estate agent offices are closed across the country, the team at Sherry FitzGerald Carroll continue to work remotely.

Recently added to the market is this fine detached residential property in Dulgary, Ravensdale.

The property is located on a large private site and benefits from a comforting vista across rolling fields. Mature gardens offer a picture perfect setting for this stunning and well-designed residence, with a superb finish that is sure to instantly capture the attention of discerning purchasers.

On entering the property, viewers will be instantly impressed with the stylish finish this home exudes offering generous living and entertaining spaces with an open plan living, lounge / dining room with French doors leading to the landscaped gardens and patio area. A further open plan kitchen, dining and living area spans across the rear of the property with generous glazing to capture the views of the garden, ensuring a bright and radiant feel within the residence. The property further boasts an enviable sized utility room with additional storage area and wc, together with a soothing ground floor master bedroom with large dressing room and ensuite bathroom offering great versatility for family living.

The first floor accommodates four further substantial sized bedrooms with one ensuite, family bathroom and hot press complete the picture.

Well positioned within lush, green surroundings this property is easily accessible from both Dundalk and Carlingford with access to the M1 Motorway ensuring an easy commute to the leading cities of Dublin and Belfast. This wonderful property is only a short stroll from village amenities including school, church and local pub. The stunning views are a spectacular back drop ideally suited to hill walkers and mountain climbers.

Check out the video below or find out more now here.