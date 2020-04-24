Stunning renovated Stapleton Place townhouse comes on the market

A stunning renovated townhouse in Dundalk has gone on the market through local estate agents Blue Sky Property.

3 Stapleton Place is a four bedroom three storey over basement townhouse which also benefits from a one bed basement flat.

The property has recently undergone a a complete renovation project, with the owners and interior designers showing a close attention to detail.

Selling agent Gary Valentine said: “You will be immediately won over by the styling, colours, lay-out and furnishings.

“This is town living at its very best, pure luxury and convenience to local cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, railway, schools, colleges and bus routes.”

Further details on the property, which has an asking price of €395,000 can be found here.