Submissions welcome on draft Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027

The Draft Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027 has been on public display from Wednesday 14th October 2020. Submissions/observations can be made until 12pm (noon) on Wednesday 23rd December 2020.

Written submissions should be submitted to Forward Planning Unit, Development Plan Review, Louth County Council, Town Hall, Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth A91 W20C. Submissions by email should be sent to louthcdp@louthcoco.ie.

The Planning Team continue to be available for phone queries in relation to the Draft Plan, during normal opening hours, and are contactable on 042 9335457 or LoCall 1890202303. Alternatively, general queries can be emailed to devplanqueries@louthcoco.ie.

Taking account of the COVID-19 restrictions, ‘Virtual Planning Clinics’, via the online platform Zoom will be provided and will offer the general public an opportunity to discuss the development plan process or specific planning policy queries they may have in relation to the Draft County Development Plan.

The ‘Virtual Planning Clinics’ via the online platform Zoom will take place on the following dates/times:

Thursday 19 th November 10.00am – 1.00pm

November 10.00am – 1.00pm Friday 20 th November 10.00am – 1.00pm

November 10.00am – 1.00pm Tuesday 1 st December 6.00pm – 8.00pm

December 6.00pm – 8.00pm Wednesday 2 nd December 6.00pm – 8.00pm

December 6.00pm – 8.00pm Thursday 3rd December 6.00pm – 8.00pm

Friday 4th December 10.00am – 1.00pm

To book a 20 minute appointment, please email devplanqueries@louthcoco.ie indicating your preferred time/date.

Full details of the Draft Plan and all accompanying documentation, along with presentations on the key issues, are available to view/download from the Louth County Council website at www.louthcoco.ie/draftdevplan.