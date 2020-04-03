Sum of money found in car park of Tesco Extra in Dundalk

A small sum of money has been found in the car park of a local shopping centre this afternoon.

Sinead McLaughlin found the cash in the car park of Tesco Extra on Stapleton Place at around 3pm.

She is anxious to return it to the owner and has asked anyone who misplaced money to contact her. Any potential claimant will be asked to confirm the amount to prove it was their money.

Sinead said: “It would just be nice for someone to get it especially around this time.”

You can contact Sinead via her Facebook page here.