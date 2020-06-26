Summer Stars reading programme taking place at Louth County Libraries

Children and families across Louth are invited to take part in this year’s Summer Stars reading programme, running until the end of August.

Bestselling author Judi Curtin has encouraged all children to take part and enjoy a summer full of imagination, saying: “I am delighted to support Summer Stars 2020 Reading Adventure, a fantastic initiative from Libraries Ireland.”

This year, libraries have come up with creative new ways for young readers to access the programme online.

Summer Stars BorrowBox : Children of all ages can browse, borrow, read and listen to the Summer Stars collection of children’s eBooks and eAudio books through the public library’s BorrowBox app. This free app can be accessed by library members anytime, anywhere and provides access to thousands of titles for children and adults.

: Children of all ages can browse, borrow, read and listen to the Summer Stars collection of children’s eBooks and eAudio books through the public library’s BorrowBox app. This free app can be accessed by library members anytime, anywhere and provides access to thousands of titles for children and adults. Online Storytimes : Library staff and Irish authors will create Summer Stars virtual storytimes, including chapter-a-day readings from books. These will be available to families at home on the Louth Library Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LouthCountyLibraries/

: Library staff and Irish authors will create Summer Stars virtual storytimes, including chapter-a-day readings from books. These will be available to families at home on the Louth Library Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LouthCountyLibraries/ Story Competition: Children and young people will have the opportunity to create their own stories and enter our Summer Stars Story Competition ‘An Unexpected Adventure’. The competition will run from the 1st of July to the 31st of August with three age categories (6-9, 10-14 and 15+) and brilliant prizes for the winners and runners up.

Children can track their reading progress on reading cards to be marked each time a book is read, online or in print form. Readers can also upload reviews of their favourite books and share with the reading community at summerstars.ie.

You can still borrow physical books from your local branch by availing of our Browse by Appointment service (currently available in Dundalk & Drogheda libraries) or our Contact and Collect service (currently available in Ardee, Dunleer & Carlingford libraries). Details of which can be found at https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library/browse-by-appointment/

For more information contact your local branch library or go to library webpage at https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library/summer-stars-2020/