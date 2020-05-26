Summer water safety classes in Louth cancelled due to Covid-19

Water Safety Ireland Louth have announced that their Summer Water Safety Weeks have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

A statement from the group said: “We regret to inform, with a heavy heart, the decision has been made for our Summer Water Safety Weeks in Gyles Quay & Clogherhead, not to go ahead due to the current circumstances.

“WSI are keeping the following web page updated with water safety related information throughout the season ahead – https://watersafety.ie/covid-19/

“If you have any queries regarding our Water Safety Pool Classes in Dundalk or Drogheda, which hopefully will resume in the Autumn, please email louthwsac@gmail.com.”