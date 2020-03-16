SuperValu at the Fairways announce introduction of elderly hour from Wednesday

Local supermarket SuperValu at the Fairways have announced plans to open exclusively for the elderly for certain hours every day during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Only OAPs and people who use wheelchairs and walking aids will be allowed into the Dublin Road store from 7am to 8am daily from this Wednesday.

They wrote on Facebook: “Attention Customers! Here at Supervalu Fairways Dundalk we will be opening our store between 7-8am for the elderly commencing Wednesday 18th March.

“Could the wider public please respect this hour and understand that this time is allocated for elderly people.

“This includes people who have mobility issues ie wheelchairs, walking aids.

“We thank you all for your cooperation. We will have bouncers in the door checking ID (Ciaran and Brian).

“So we repeat elderly only from 7-8am.”