SuperValu issue warning over WhatsApp scam

Supermarket chain SuperValu has warned its customers about a WhatsApp voucher scam that is doing the rounds.

The company, who have a store locally at the Fairways on the Dublin Road, said the ‘phishing scam’ appears as a WhatsApp message and claims to promise vouchers to be used in store.

A spokesperson for SuperValu has confirmed the company has no involvement and are encouraging customers not to share personal information with unofficial and unverified sources.

The SuperValu spokesperson wrote on Twitter: “We have received reports from members of the public of a WhatsApp message offering SuperValu grocery vouchers by clicking on a link.

“This is a potential phishing scam and is NOT issued, endorsed or promoted by SuperValu. Please do NOT share any personal info.”