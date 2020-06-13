Suspect arrested in relation to arson attack in Bay Estate

Gardaí investigating the suspected arson incident at a house in Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate, Dundalk which occurred late last Sunday night, 7th June 2020, have arrested a male youth in his teens in connection with this investigation.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

The occupants of the house, a member of the Gardaí, his pregnant wife and their two children, had to be evacuated from the property but escaped injury.