Tallanstown Tidy Towns benefit from LEADER project funding

Tallanstown Tidy Towns were one of three groups to receive funding for LEADER projects in Co Louth yesterday.

Minister Michael Ring announced over €110 million in funding for 2,869 LEADER projects in rural communities nationwide.

This includes €4,428 to Tallanstown Tidy Towns to engage a consultant to prepare a new 3-year Development Plan for the period 2020 to 2022 for the Tallanstown Tidy Towns Committee. The total project cost is €4,920.

The biggest beneficiary in Louth was Louth LEADER Partnership in Ardee who will receive €18,409.70 in funding to provide training to tour guides in Co Louth to provide them with skills to develop their own local tours in the county.

Moneymore Community House in Drogheda will also receive €6,692.73 to purchase laptops, projector and screen, printer and a secure safe, in order to provide IT classes for young people in community to improve their basic IT skills and teach new skills such as digital media processing.