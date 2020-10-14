Tánaiste admits border counties may face further Covid-19 restrictions

Louth could be facing further lockdown restrictions to coincide with a shut down in the North.

The Tánaiste said this morning that border counties may be subject to further restrictions as the Northern Ireland Executive increased measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 there.

Leo Varadkar said the Government will respond to whatever decisions are made in Northern Ireland, but the incidence of the virus in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are the highest in Ireland so these counties may be subject to further restrictions. While he did not specifically mention Louth, there are fears we too could be moved to Level 4, to prevent people from the north travelling here while services north of the border are closed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar said that “as best we can” there is an effort to co-ordinate and co-operate with Northern Ireland, although the Stormont Executive has not agreed to an all-island approach.

When asked if further restrictions could mean closing schools, as is being done in Northern Ireland, Mr Vardakar said the Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan allowed for schools here to remain open even at Level 5.

He said that is based on international evidence that shows that schools, particularly primary schools, are not a major cause of transmission.

Mr Varadkar said the Government will listen to what NPHET says tomorrow – and to the new modelling on the positivity rate nationally – before making any further decisions.