Tánaiste advises people not to book flights home for Christmas just yet

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has advised people looking to book flights home for Christmas not to do so at the moment.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said it was “too soon” for people to book flights returning to Ireland.

“I think in terms of people booking flights for Christmas to come home, I’d advise them not to do that at the moment.

“I know that’s difficult, I know that’s tough, but Christmas is six weeks away and it is too soon now for people to be booking flights to come home”.

Mr Varadkar said there are dangers that international travel could reseed the virus here.

He said too that an even greater risk is posed by North-South travel as the virus rate falls here, and this is something that concerns Government.