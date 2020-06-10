Taoiseach admits salons and hairdressers could re-open sooner than planned

Local hairdressers and beauty salons could re-open sooner than July 20th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted this morning.

The Taoiseach said that efforts are being made to revise the remaining phases of easing Covid-19 restrictions in order to have the country “almost fully open” by the middle of July.

This includes an earlier than planned reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons, which under the current plans are due to reopen on July 20th.

The Taoiseach said: “The kind of things we’re looking at for example is bringing forward the opening of the hairdressers and the salons and a couple of things like that and we’ll have that work done probably this week.”

However, he warned that this depended on the virus remaining under control and there was always a risk it “might make a comeback”.

Speaking on 2FM’s Breakfast Show, Mr Varadkar said the last couple of days have been quite encouraging and only around 1% of the thousands of tests being carried out are coming back positive, “which gives us some reassurance that we’re going in the right direction.”

Mr Varadkar said it is possible that the worst of the pandemic is over but “it is not over yet” and we want to get to a situation where the number of new cases every day are down to or close to zero and that new cases can be dealt with quickly.

He said we do not want to lock down the whole country again and urged people to continue to follow the public health advice on social distancing, hand washing and self-isolating if you feel unwell.

Local hairdressers have been preparing their post-Covid salons of the future – some with temperature checks and perspex-shielded chairs.