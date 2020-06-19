Taoiseach announces further range of businesses and services allowed to re-open

Hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, gyms, cinemas, church and places of worship will be able to re-open their doors from Monday week June 29th.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the roadmap to reopening the country is being rephrased and apart from some exceptions, most things have been moved to Phase 3.

All sporting activities including adult and child leagues can resume but the number of spectators will be limited.

Mass gathering of 50 indoors and 200 outdoors will be allowed from June 29th.

Mr Varadkar said that all going well, that will rise to 100 indoors and 500 outdoors on July 20th.

He said that we all need to stay careful, and that while progress is being made the announcement comes with terms and conditions.

The Taoiseach said personal responsibility would become more important and he said the concept of DATE would become more important; distance, activity, time and the environment.

He also said people should continue to work form home of they can.

“We all need to stay careful,” he said, adding that the coronavirus has not gone away.