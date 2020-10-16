Taoiseach to give ‘very detailed consideration’ to calls to move to Level 5

The Taoiseach has admitted that the Government is set to give “very detailed consideration” to the National Public Health Emergency Team’s plea to move to the country to Level 5.

Speaking from the EU summit in Brussels, Micheál Martin said that he read through the advice from NPHET this morning recommending a move to Level 5 restrictions.

He said that he will meet with the party leaders tomorrow, along with the Minister for Finance, Minister for Public Expenditure and Minister for Health.

Mr Martin said his officials already met with the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn this morning.

He said the Government will give NPHET’s recommendation “very detailed consideration, examining all aspects of this, and make sure when we respond, it will be with a comprehensive response”.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he was “not surprised” that the National Public Health Emergency Team has again recommended moving the entire country to Level 5 given that virus rates have continued to rise.

Speaking at Government Buildings, he said the Government would consider the recommendation, but the decision needs to take into account both public health and the impact on society and the economy.