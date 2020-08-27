Tapit app allows people to shop and save with local retailers in Dundalk

Eager shoppers in Dundalk can now shop and save with local retailers using the new Tapit Cash back app.

Officially launched in Dundalk on August 14, Tapit app is available for download on Android Play store and Apple App store.

Tapit, is a new app designed to reward shoppers with cash back for shopping local and Dundalk shoppers are next to benefit from the service, having already launched successfully in Drogheda last month.

Tapit is the brainchild of two young entrepreneurs, Garrett Gunn and Gavin Duffy from Cavan. Having worked in IT, they designed a simple way for retailers to market their business locally while at the same time rewarding customers.

“It’s fantastic to be live in Dundalk with Tapit, feedback from local retailers has been really positive to date, as retailers want to promote themselves effectively to their local audience and Tapit is an ideal means to do that. This also increases Dundalk’s appeal to consumers in keeping their custom local and helping with the recovery of the local economy,” said Gavin Duffy, Co-Founder of Tapit.

“We also wanted to make it rewarding for retailers. There’s no additional training with this initiative. Retailers have another platform to advertise on, one they don’t pay for until a transaction is made. It’s win-win for everyone, especially as we begin to rebuild retailer-consumer confidence.”

With many retailers in Dundalk slowly recovering after the lockdown this is an innovative approach to entice shoppers back to retailers and to reward them for their purchases.

Martin McElligott, Town Centre Commercial Manager, said: “It must be said that Covid 19 has presented Dundalk businesses with major challenges in 2020, but there have also been many opportunities. As people endeavour to stay closer to home, it is a perfect time to showcase to shoppers the value that is here when you shop local, and at the same time rewarding consumers for that loyalty. The Tapit app will also help businesses retain that loyalty long after Covid 19 gets resolved, and for me that consumer retention is a key component in the town centres recovery plan.”

The shops around Dundalk Town Centre that will be available for launch are: RockSalt Dundalk, Hollands Hardware, Conlons Food Halls, Johnny Morgan Seafood, Height of Health, Brendan Marmion Paints and Home décor, Elamay Boutique, The Hair Shop, Vape Store 44, McAteers Foodhall, Pinstripe Punk, Kodak Express, XX1 Ice, Rugs and Home, Ma Brady’s and Tony’s Pizzeria.

As the programme rolls out, more retailers are expected to join.

According to Garrett Gunn, the app is aimed at supporting retailers to market their business in a new way.

“Our goal is to help businesses of all sizes with marketing to mobile users – Tapit App works effectively for businesses with their marketing budgets as they can exactly qualify their marketing spend as it’s a Pay on Transaction service. No other marketing channel can offer that at present” said Garrett Gunn, Co-Founder of Tapit.

A shopper downloads the app, links their Visa debit or credit card or both to the app. They pay in store as normal and when they are finished, they’ll get a notification informing how much cash has been earned. Once €25 is reached, it can be deposited straight back into your bank account.