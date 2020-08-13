TaxSaver tickets to be extended for six months

Customers who have an annual TaxSaver ticket for Public Service Obligation (PSO) public transport services provided by Dublin Bus, Luas, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann and Go-Ahead Ireland are to have their tickets extended for a period of six months.

This effectively gives customers back the portion of the ticket that they could not use as a result of the Government’s Covid-related travel restrictions, and acknowledges the changes in travel and work that have come about since.

The measure applies to all customers whose tickets were valid on April 1st.

The customer is not required to fill in forms or supply any details. Any customer whose ticket expires, and who has not already requested a refund, will automatically be provided with a new ticket on their existing TFI Leap card, which extends validity for six months from the date of expiry of their original ticket.

Collecting the new ticket is straightforward for the customer and is identical to the process already in place for TaxSaver tickets. Bus customers can collect it using their TFI Leap Top-Up App or in a TFI Leap Card retailer, while Luas and Iarnród Éireann customers collect it automatically as they travel. Bus Éireann Point to Point ticket holders will receive a new ticket to include the six month extension.

Customers who have renewed their annual TaxSaver ticket since April 1st will also benefit from the measures announced today.

Where the customer wishes to receive a refund rather than avail of the extension, it is still open to them to make such a request via their employer under existing terms and conditions.

These measures do not apply to customers of commercial bus operators who are making their own arrangements.