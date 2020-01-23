Teagasc to host Forestry Advisory Clinic in Dundalk next week

Teagasc will host a Forestry Advisory Clinic in Dundalk next Thursday.

The clinic at their offices on the Dublin Road are part of a nationwide series promoting the establishment of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms.

The clinic is open from 10am to 4pm on the day where a private and personalised one-to one consultation with an experienced forestry advisor can be arranged by appointment. To book an appointment in Dundalk please call 042 9332263.

Dr Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, Head of Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department said: “Landowners consider forestry for many reasons. The Forestry Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.”

She added, “It is also a great opportunity for farmers to understand the requirements of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and other farm schemes before establishing a forest. These Teagasc Forestry Clinics are an ideal opportunity to flesh out the details of how forestry might work for you.”

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions. A consultation with your Teagasc forestry advisor will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:

Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020

Available grants and premiums

Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.

How forestry can improve farm income and the environment

How to apply and get the job done right first time

Harvesting and timber sales

The forestry programme also offers landowners, who are not farming, the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers. These forestry clinics provide an ideal setting in which to discuss their particular situation. Although the emphasis for the upcoming clinics is on new planting; existing forest owners, regardless of what stage their forest is at, can also avail of this opportunity to pick up valuable management tips.

Prior booking of a one-to-one forestry consultation is essential. To book your free consultation call 042 9332263.