Teen arrested after threatening woman at knifepoint in Castlebellingham

A man in his late teens was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman in her 50s at knifepoint in Castlebellingham yesterday

The incident occurred at around 6pm yesterday when the woman was approached by the man before being pushed to the ground and threatened.

According to LMFM news, she managed to free herself and raise the alarm. She was later treated for minor injuries.

A man in his late teens was arrested a short time later and is being held for questioning at Dundalk Garda Station where the motive for the incident is being investigated.