Teen arrested following stabbing incident at house party in Dundalk

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing incident at a house party in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning that resulted in injuries to two men.

According to LMFM News, the incident took place in the Castle Ross estate, off the Castletown Road, at around 3.30am.

One man in his 20s was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with what are described as non-life threatening injuries while a second man was treated at the scene.

The teenager arrested is currently being questioned at Dundalk Garda Station.