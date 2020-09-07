Teen sensation Rhiannon proves to be queen of the hill as cycling action returns

Competitive cycling action returned to Dundalk after a long Covid-19 induced break on Thursday, when Cuchulainn Cycling Club hosted the Louth Hill Climb Championships.

The championships were held on Jenkinstown Hill, which is 1.7km long, with an average gradient of 8% and has 136m of elevation gain.

The biggest surprise of the night was when under 14 rider Rhiannon Dolan of Cuchulainn CC won the ladies event in a time of 7 minutes 38 seconds. She had 8 seconds to spare over local triathlete Lorraine Dunne, with Johanna Rogan of Ardee Cycling Club taking the bronze medal. This was a very impressive result from the underage rider, who has excellent lineage with both her grandfather and father having raced in the Irish jersey in their day.

The men’s event also went to Ardee with Thomas McCabe winning outright from local Jenkinstown resident Nathan McGreehan by 11 seconds. Thomas has been a past winner of the Louth Champs on a number of occasions. It was another underage rider in third place with Conor Murphy, just 2 seconds off the silver. Murphy has won All Ireland titles both on and off road, so is another to watch for the future.

All in the club were delighted to be back hosting events and would like to extend a huge thank you to the marshals who helped out on the night.

Pictured above main: Rhiannon Dolan, Louth Hill Climb Champion 2020. Picture credit – Fran Hollywood