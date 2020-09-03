Teenager arrested after failing to stop for Gardaí in north Louth

A teenage boy was arrested after the car he was driving failed to stop for Gardaí in north Louth yesterday.

According to LMFM News, the 16-year-old, who is believed to be from north of the border, took to the fields in the Rockmarshall area before being detained yesterday evening.

He was taken to Dundalk Garda Station and is being dealt with under An Garda Síochána’s National Juvenile Office.

Investigations into the incident are said to be ongoing.