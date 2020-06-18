Teenager charged with suspected arson attack on home in Bay Estate

The teenager who was arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on a Garda’s home in Bay Estate earlier this month has been charged with the attack and will appear in court today.

On Sunday June 7th, trees and bushes in front of a property at Hawthorn Crescent were set alight, causing damage to the property and forcing the occupants – a serving member of An Garda Síochána, his pregnant wife and their two children – to flee the home.

In the wake of the incident a teenager was arrested and later released.

Gardaí provided an update on the case today, saying: “Following direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions the male youth previously arrested in relation to this investigation has now been charged.

“He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.”