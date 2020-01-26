Teenager injured in suspected samurai sword attack in Dundalk

A teenager received serious injuries after being involved in a suspected samurai sword attack in Dundalk yesterday.

Three youths are reported to have entered a house in the Castle Ross estate on the Castletown Road at around 2.10pm with an altercation subsequently ensuing.

A 17-year-old was subsequently hospitalised with injuries believed to have been caused by a samurai sword. According to LMFM news, he is in a stable condition in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

One of the teenagers has been arrested and is being held for questioning at Dundalk Garda Station. The weapon has not been recovered and investigations are ongoing.