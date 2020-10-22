Teenager killed in road accident at Ballymac named as Barry Griffin Jnr

The teenager killed in a road traffic accident at Ballymascanlon on Tuesday night has been named as 17-year-old Barry Griffin Junior.

From Castle Heights in Dundalk, Barry was a passenger one of the two cars involved in the collision on the Dundalk/Greenore Road at around 8.40pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car Barry was in initially fled the scene but later presented himself at Dundalk Garda Station while the driver of the o there car was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries.

Barry was actively involved in sport in the area with his GAA club Roche Emmets leading the tributes to him on Facebook.

They said: “It is with a heavy heart that we make this post.

“One of our young players has sadly passed away Tuesday evening.

“We can truly say Barry was an amazing person to be about, his banter and all round good humour was infectious. A talented footballer, with a passion for hitting the back of the net. He was a pleasure to have around the club.

“We will miss Barry greatly.

“Our heartfelt thoughts & prayers go to Barry’s family & friends at this trying time.

“At this time we must provide support to his teammates, our friends in Shamrocks FC & Barry’s family. Rest in peace Barry.”

His football club Shamrock FC also paid tribute to the teenager.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of our U17 player Barry Griffin Jnr.

“Barry has played all of his schoolboy football with Shamrocks and was held in the highest regard by everyone involved with the club. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts go out to his family, friends and teammates at this very sad time. Funeral arrangements will follow later.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Ballymascanlon area between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday are being asked to make it available to Gardaí.