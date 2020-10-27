Teens to the fore in last of the action at Dundalk Golf Club

Two of Dundalk Golf Club’s promising teenagers were to the fore in the last weekend competition before the Government’s decision to close all golf courses as part of the Level Five restrictions.

Fifteen-year-old Chris Clarke (10) shot 43pts to edge out another 15-year-old, Conall Mullins (12) by one point with 2018 Captain Gerry Byrne flying the flag for the older golfers as he took third after being edged out for second by Mullins on countback as both returned a score of 42pts.

Aidan Thornton (7) was the Category 1 winner with Kenneth Byrne (18) winning Category 2 and Charlie Beattie (18) taking Category 3.

Aaron Grant (-1) shot 38pts for the weekend’s best gross score as he produced a round that included birdies at the first, 12th and 18th and just one bogey at the par three 17th.

Four pars over the first four holes gave Clarke a perfect start to his round as he had shots on three of those holes and he stood on the fifth tee with 11pts already in the bag.

But he failed to score at the first par three of the day and saw his early advantage whittled away. However, he has shown tremendous character this year in inter-club competitions and that was again evident as he bounced back from his set-back on five by taking 12 points from the next four holes to complete the front nine in 23pts.

After a two-point par at the sixth, he parred the seventh for three-points and then birdied the eighth for four points and birdied the ninth for three points.

Another three-point par followed at the index two 11th and he added three more three-points pars at the 15th, 16th and 18th. The par-threes were definitely not his favourite holes as he could only manage one-point bogeys at the 13th and 17th to come home in 20pts for an overall total of 43pts.

Mullins, who had played on Saturday, had set the score to beat when he returned a total of 42pts which included an eagle two for four points at the par four 14th, a three-point birdie at the fifth and three-point pars at the second, ninth, 10th, 12th, 15th, 17th and 18th. He scored on every hole but had to settle for one-point bogeys at the sixth and 13th where he didn’t have shots.

Byrne had cause to rue the par five sixth where he failed to score and the 11th where he had a double bogey for one point. Those were the only blemishes on an otherwise excellent card that included nine three-point pars.

Oonagh Quinn (28) shot 39pts to win the Ladies Halloween Hamper eating Brid Rocks (20) by one point with Ann McDonnell (19) a shot further back in third place

Quinn picked up three points at the fifth and eighth as she went out in 19pts and she collected three points at the 12th, 15th and 17th as she covered the back nine in 20pts for an overall score of 39pts.

Rocks had a four point par at the par five seventh also had five three-pointers at the fifth, ninth, 10th, 13th and 18th but was left wondering what might have been had she not failed to score at the par four second.

McDonnell also had a blank on her card as he failed to score at the 11th although she did bounce back from that disaster with a four point birdie at the next, the par five 12th. Her round included three-point returns at the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and 18th.

John Laverty (18), who has been in excellent form in recent weeks, won the final competition before the Government Lockdown last Wednesday when he shot 41pts in Wednesday’s Open Singles competition to take the honours ahead of Anthony O’Donoghue (11) who had 40pts.

Laverty’s round contained a birdie three for four points at the eighth, and five three-point pars at the fifth, sixth, 12th, 14th and 16th as he went out in 21pts and came home in 20pts.

Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Chris Clarke (10) 43pts, Conall Mullins (12) 42/23pts, Gerry J Byrne (19) 42pts. Category 1 (0-12): Aidan Thornton (7) 40pts, J E McEneaney (10) 38pts. Category 2 (13-18): Kenneth Byrne (18) 40pts, Ollie Reilly (17) 37pts. Category 3 (19+): Charlie Beattie (19) 41pts, Conor Marron (23) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Aaron Grant (+1) 38pts. CSS: Saturday 36pts, Sunday 36pts.

Saturday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 20 – Ladies Halloween Hamper – Winner: Oonagh Quinn(28) 39pts, Runner-Up: Brid Rocks (20) 38pts, Third: Ann McDonnell (19) 37pts. CSS: Saturday 33pts, Tuesday 35pts.

Wednesday, October 21 – Open Singles Stableford – Overall: John Laverty (18)41pts. Category 1 (0-11): Anthony O’Donoghue (11) 40pts, Category 2 (12-19): Eamon Hoey (17) 38/20pts, Category 3 (20>): Edward Lawrence (23) 35pts. Gross Recognition: Neal MacKell (3) 34pts. CSS: 72/36pts.