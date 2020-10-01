Temperatures and rainfall set to be below average for the next few days

Temperatures will be below average for the coming days but so too will rainfall levels.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the weekend ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – Below average

Rainfall – Below average

Windspeed – Average

Sunshine totals – Excellent Thursday and Friday, then poor

Sunrise – 7.30am

– Sunday – 6.55pm

“BACKGROUND – An area of Low pressure is spiralling around Ireland and Britain. As I indicated on Monday, in these situations there can be unexpected changes in the weather, with some big local variations.

“THURSDAY – A beautiful autumnal day, with lots of blue skies and sunshine. Dry, with just a very slight risk of the odd shower. Light variable winds, becoming moderate easterly later. Max 14°C. Dry with a mix of clear spells and clouds tonight. Full moon rising at 7.25pm should be a nice sight.

“FRIDAY – Another excellent day. Dry and sunny. Moderate northerly winds. Max 15°C.

“SATURDAY – Cloudy but dry. Moderate to fresh northerly winds. Max 14°C.

Becoming wet and windy Saturday night.

“SUNDAY – Overnight rain lingering into the morning. Then it’s a cloudy /sunny mix, with some showers through the afternoon. Moderate, occasionally fresh, northerly winds. Max 15°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Not too bad. A possible area of low pressure due mid week may stay just far enough away. Looks like high pressure will build later in the week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.