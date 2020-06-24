Temperatures locally could hit 25°C on Thursday but it may be followed by thunder

Temperatures locally could hit 25°C tomorrow but there could be thunderstorms to follow that night.

In their latest update on the weather today and tomorrow, Louth Weather said that we could expect plenty of sunshine on Thursday.

The report read: “WEDNESDAY – Dry today. A cloudy start, but the sun will slowly burn away the cloud. Hardly any wind, just a light northerly breeze. Maximum 20°C. Dry tonight with clear spells. Warm at 15°C.

“THURSDAY – Sunny and dry in the morning. Dry with a mix of cloud and sun for the afternoon. Cloudier by evening. Light easterly winds. A very warm day with 25°C likely in a few inland areas. Cooler nearer the coast.

Thursday night could be interesting with an area of elevated thunderstorms a possibility – more on this tomorrow.

“Friday and the weekend will be turn much colder with showers throughout the period.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.