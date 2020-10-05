Temperatures set to dip below average this week

Temperatures are set to be dip below average for the time of year this week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – colder than expected at this time of year

Rainfall – lower than average

Wind speeds – higher than normal

Sunshine – poor to begin, improving later in the week

Sunrise – 7.40am

Sunset – 6.45pm

“BACKGROUND – A weakening area of low pressure over Britain continues to be the major influence on our weather to begin this week. High pressure then builds from the west, so things should improve as the week progresses. Some models showing an area of low pressure close by on Thursday night, but I don’t think it will be of any significance.

“MONDAY – Dull and cloudy this morning with some patches of light rain. This afternoon and evening will be dry in most areas, but remaining cloudy. Moderate NW winds. Max 15°C.

“TUESDAY – A cloudy day with just a few sunny breaks. Some light showers about in the afternoon, but may areas staying dry. Moderate, occasionally fresh NW winds. Max 15°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy and dry. Moderate westerly winds. Max 14°C.

“THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – A few showers but overall dry. Cloudy at times, but some decent periods of sunshine. Moderate, occasionally fresh, NW winds. Remaining on the cool side at 14°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Early indications suggest settled conditions as high pressure continues to remain close by.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.