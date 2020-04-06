Temperatures to hit the teens this week

The weather forecast is good for the coming week with temperatures set to climb into the teens every day.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – Not too bad. Dry most days. Some decent sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Milder with temperatures into the teens every day.

“BACKGROUND – Yesterday seen the end to a long run of weather dominated by high pressure (19 days without any rain of note). This week sees more of an Atlantic influence, but with high pressure never too far away, it’s not looking too bad. Also with the jetstream placed further north, temperatures will be up a few degrees on recent weeks.

“MONDAY – A mix of clouds and some good spells of sunshine today. Dry for most, though I wouldn’t rule out the odd shower mid to late afternoon. Moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds this morning, will ease as the day progresses. Milder at 13°C. Dry with skies clearing tonight. On the cold side with a slight risk of frost.

“TUESDAY – Dry. Lots of blue skies and sunshine. Moderate southerly winds. Max 13°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy. Dry. Light variable winds. Max 13°C.

“THURSDAY – Similar to Wednesday.

“FRIDAY – Still uncertain, but rain is likely to arrive in the early hours of Friday and continue through the morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy but dry. Moderate easterly winds.

“THE WEEKEND – Generally dry but cloudy. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Temperatures around 13°C by day.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Similar setup to this week, but some very early indications that high pressure may make a return. Fingers crossed.

“Stay safe and look after yourselves this week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.