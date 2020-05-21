Tesco filling station rebrands to Certa

The Tesco filling station at the Ramparts has recently rebranded to Certa.

This follows an agreement earlier this year by Tesco Ireland to sell off its fuel business of 22 filling stations around the country to DCC’s Retail & Oil.

All Tesco staff currently employed in the filling stations will return to working in stores.

DCC, which has businesses in eight European countries, also owns the Great Gas filling station network in Ireland, and has owned the fuel importer and distributor Emo Oil since the beginning of the 1990s.

Founded in Ireland in 1976 as a venture capital business, DCC Retail & Oil is a Europe-wide commercial and domestic retailer of fuel and oil, as well as operating in the LPG, technology and healthcare sectors. The company is present in eight countries.