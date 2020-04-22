The Bartender raffling hamper in of Dealgan House and Lourdes Hospital

Local pub The Bartender is raffling off a mega hamper to help raise funds for Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The Park Street pub’s owner Sheila Connolly is asking people to donate the price of a pint (€5) to their GoFundMe page. All who do so will be in with a chance of winning their hamper full of spirits, snacks and beers.

Sheila said: “Please be as generous as you can and let’s give these two very worthy causes a bit of love.

“It’s a little way of showing appreciation for those on the front line.”

The winner will be announced on Sunday week at 6pm and you can donate here.