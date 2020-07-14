The Basement Gallery to re-open with ‘A Drawing A Day’ exhibition on July 25th

The Basement Gallery at An Táin Arts Centre is back open from 25th July with the ‘A Drawing a Day’ exhibition.

The exhibition by Els Borghart will run from July 25th to August 22nd inclusive.

‘A Drawing a Day…’ focusses on the idea of journaling through drawing in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Artist Els Borghart lives and works in Drogheda and her drawings are a creative response to the impact of social distancing and isolation as the new normal. During the artist’s An Táin Arts Centre Instagram take-over in May 2020, quick one-hour drawings explored visually how this narrative evolved over the course of 31 days.

This exhibition of work marks An Táin Arts Centre’s return to the Basement Gallery following the closure of the building on March the 12th 2020.

Els is a founding member, co-director and curator with ELS + DECLAN and EDDE Art. She exhibits regularly in Ireland and Belgium. Her work was shortlisted for the renowned Zürich Portrait Prize 2019 by the National Gallery of Ireland and subsequently became part of the Belgian State Art Collection.

Artist Zoom Talk: Friday 24th July at 8pm: Join An Táin Arts Centre for an online launch with the exhibiting artist in discussion with Director/CEO Paul Hayes. Full details here.