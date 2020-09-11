The Big Drive Inn hosting a number of screenings at the Marshes this weekend

The Big Drive Inn will be hosting a number of events at the Marshes Shopping Centre this weekend.

Proceedings get underway tonight with a Bingo Drive Inn at 7pm followed by a screening of Dirty Dancing at 9pm.

There will then be a Darkness Into Light sunrise screening at 5am on Saturday morning. The Goonies will be the film shown with proceeds going towards Pieta House and SOSAD.

The Greatest Showman will then be shown on Saturday night at 8.30pm.

Tickets for the various events can be booked at www.thebigdriveinn.com/tickets while the Sunrise screening is pay on arrival.