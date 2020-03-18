The Big Drive-Inn to host Covid-19 safe drive-in movie event in Dundalk

The Big Drive-Inn is set to host a Drive-In movie event in Dundalk shortly.

Located in the car park of the Rosewood Country Club in Ravensdale, The Big Drive-Inn opened last month with a screen of Dirty Dancing followed by PS I Love You.

Described as a ‘Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Safe Event’, the organisers said more details on the event would be revealed soon.

“Let’s face it, boredom is getting the best of us in the times of this lock down… We want to make it just that little bit better by doing an event for the people of Dundalk to enjoy with their love ones in a safe environment.

“We are going to roll out our plans shortly in bringing entertainment to all who are interested.”