The Birches to mark 20th anniversary with celebratory Mass on Monday

The Birches Alzheimer’s Day Care Centre in Dundalk will mark their 20th anniversary with a celebratory Mass this Monday.

The Mass will take place in St Fursey’s Church in Haggardstown at 7.30pm.

The Birches said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate this Monday night the 20th Anniversary of our fabulous facility, with a Mass in Haggardstown 💕🙏

“As we have to adhere to regulations (50 max with social distancing), we would love to invite you all, both local and for all our followers across seas to join us through a webcam live.”

You can log on to get the link on Monday from The Birches’ Facebook page here.