The Bow Brothers to perform at Dundalk Gaol next Friday

The Bow Brothers – Cathal Hayden, Stephen Hayden and Brian McGrath – are set to perform in The Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol next Friday January 8th.

The Bow Brothers need very little introduction to Irish music. Brothers Cathal and Stephen from ‘Four Men and a Dog’ are joined by Brian McGrath, pianist and banjo player, in a new collaboration of Irish music.

Doors on the night open at 7.30pm with the concert getting underway at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.orielcentre.ie or by calling 042 9328887.