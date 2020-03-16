The businesses still open in Dundalk and surrounds
While Talk of the Town was happy to be the first to compile a list of businesses who have shut their doors over the weekend, it is now easier to have a list of services that remain open such is the volume of closures locally.
As of now all pubs, including hotel bars, have closed as have many other services including local gyms. A more comprehensive list of the closures can still be found here.
Some of the businesses that remain open can be found below. Let us know of others that are operating and we will add them to the list by emailing news@talkofthetown.ie. Keep checking back to see more that are open.
- Dunnes Stores, Ard Easmuinn, Marshes Shopping Centre and Neighbourhood Shopping Centre
- SuperValu at the Fairways
- Lidl, Avenue Road and St Helena’s
- Aldi, Ramparts Road and Newry Road
- Tesco Extra, Stapleton Place
- Tesco, Long Walk
- Tony Kieran’s, Church Street and Avenue Road
- Dundalk Bureau de Change, Park Street
- Domino’s, Adelphi Court
- Sunray Bakery, Park Street
- Marshes Shopping Centre
- Dundalk Foot Clinic
- River Café, Marshes Shopping Centre
- Young’s Restaurant, Church Street (take away collections only)
- Roma Take Away, Blackrock
- Mullen’s, Roden Place
- An Café Brew, Brewery Business Park
- McCreesh’s Deli and Avenue Stores, Avenue Road
- Gino’s Diner, Clanbrassil Street
- Maxol, Avenue Road
- Global Tyres, Ramparts
- Alpha Nails, Chapel Street (Wednesday)
- Anne Marie’s Hair Salon, Chapel Street (Wednesday)
- Matthew Hair Studio, Seatown (Wednesday)
All local Post Offices also continue to trade, as well as most local food stores and filling stations.