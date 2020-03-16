The businesses still open in Dundalk and surrounds

While Talk of the Town was happy to be the first to compile a list of businesses who have shut their doors over the weekend, it is now easier to have a list of services that remain open such is the volume of closures locally.

As of now all pubs, including hotel bars, have closed as have many other services including local gyms. A more comprehensive list of the closures can still be found here.

Some of the businesses that remain open can be found below. Let us know of others that are operating and we will add them to the list by emailing news@talkofthetown.ie. Keep checking back to see more that are open.

Dunnes Stores, Ard Easmuinn, Marshes Shopping Centre and Neighbourhood Shopping Centre

SuperValu at the Fairways

Lidl, Avenue Road and St Helena’s

Aldi, Ramparts Road and Newry Road

Tesco Extra, Stapleton Place

Tesco, Long Walk

Tony Kieran’s, Church Street and Avenue Road

Dundalk Bureau de Change, Park Street

Domino’s, Adelphi Court

Sunray Bakery, Park Street

Marshes Shopping Centre

Dundalk Foot Clinic

River Café, Marshes Shopping Centre

Young’s Restaurant, Church Street (take away collections only)

Roma Take Away, Blackrock

Mullen’s, Roden Place

An Café Brew, Brewery Business Park

McCreesh’s Deli and Avenue Stores, Avenue Road

Gino’s Diner, Clanbrassil Street

Maxol, Avenue Road

Global Tyres, Ramparts

Alpha Nails, Chapel Street (Wednesday)

Anne Marie’s Hair Salon, Chapel Street (Wednesday)

Matthew Hair Studio, Seatown (Wednesday)

All local Post Offices also continue to trade, as well as most local food stores and filling stations.