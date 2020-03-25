The cafés and restaurants still open for take away and delivery in the area
One of the measures outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in his speech yesterday was the direction that cafés and restaurants nationwide could stay open as long as they only provided take aways or deliveries.
Furthermore planning rules have been loosened so that restaurant owners do not need planning permission to turn their businesses into take aways during the current Covid-19 pandemic
Given that direction, Talk of the Town has compiled a list below of the places we are aware are open for take aways or deliveries at present. If you come across anywhere else please let us know by emailing news@talkofthetown.ie so that people can support these businesses at what is a difficult time.
- McAteer’s The Food House – For deliveries call 042 9326420
- Domino’s – Delivery only via www.dominos.ie from 4pm to 10pm
- Mullen’s – Collection or delivery from 6pm to 11pm via www.mullens.ie
- Europa – Collection and delivery via www.europadundalk.ie
- Pizza Hut – Delivery only via www.pizzahutdelivery.ie or by calling 042 9328228
- Angelo’s – Collection or delivery via the Angelo’s Dundalk app, Just Eat or by calling 042 9320060
- Tony Kieran’s Butchers, Avenue Road – Collection or delivery by calling 042 9357716 or by calling or texting 086 1700 303. Orders taken from 9am to 1pm daily with deliveries from 2pm to 4pm
- McArdle Meats – Deliveries available by calling 042 9334199.
- Conlon’s Food Hall – Orders for delivery can be made by calling 042 9338846 or by emailing conlonsfoodhall@gmail.com. Order before 12 noon to have it delivered by 6pm the same day.
- The Square Restaurant – Call and collect by calling 042 9337969. Orders taken from 4.30pm for collection from 5pm onwards.
- Zam Zam – Deliveries available via www.zamzamdundalk.ie or by calling 042 9327111.
- Kieran’s Take Away – Collections available by calling 042 933 7089.
- Rome Take Away Blackrock – Home delivery or collection available online at www.romatakeawayblackrock.ie or by calling 042 9321435
- Gino’s Diner – Collections and deliveries available by calling 042 9338992 or online at www.ginosdundalk.com
- An Cafe Brew – Order online at www.ancafebrew.ie or call 042 942 4034
- Tasty Bite – Order online at www.tastybiteonline.ie or call 042 9421979.
- XXI Ice – Deliveries available from 5pm via www.just-eat.ie
- Punjab House – Collection or delivery by calling 042 9329980
- Dundalk Kitchen – Collection or delivery by calling 086 7360383
- McCormick’s Butchers – Deliveries available by calling 042 9332489
- WeCook Knockbridge – Collection available by ordering via Q-Kangaroo app or by calling 042 6827342
- The Brew Crew Cafe – Drive Thru Open at Mourneview, Dublin Road, Dundalk from 7am to 6pm daily – card payments and Q-Kangaroo orders accepted with delivery to follow
- Milano’s Take Away – Deliveries available by calling 042 9332232
- Café Adelphi – Collections available using Q-Kangaroo app or by calling 042 932 8647
- Punjab Curry House – Collection or delivery available by calling 042 9386711