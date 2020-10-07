The Century Bar placed up for rent

The Century Bar in Dundalk has been placed up for rent.

The Roden Place premises is available via local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll at a cost of €2,917 per month.

Built in circa 1900, The Century Bar is steeped in history and importance occupying a pivotal corner position at the junction of Roden Place and Chapel Street in the heart of Dundalk.

Arranged over three floors and extending to c. 310 sq m / 3,326 sq ft., this is a unique opportunity to acquire the leasehold interest in a successful and well managed bar and restaurant premises. The entire premises enjoyed a full renovation recently with all fixtures and fittings fitted to an exceptional quality. This turnkey premises oozes appeal with its traditional rustic d cor, varnished wooden floors, extensive painted woodwork and panelling, vaulted ceiling and exposed timber beams.

The sizeable restaurant at first floor level has a seating capacity for 35-40 patrons and is serviced by the state of the art commercial kitchen which benefits from all new equipment and fittings and a dumb waiter which also services the ground floor bar and lounge. The second floor offers the necessary space for a manager s office, staff quarters and additional storage areas. There is also a basement area which is used for a laundry facility.

This exceptional bar and restaurant premises holds a high reputation and is widely renowned as a cosy atmospheric pub which enjoys an excellent local business both day and night time trading. The rear sun drenched beer garden provides an additional trade offering during the both summer and winter months with its heated smoking areas and self-contained bar facility which provides flexibility to cater for larger corporate groups and summer banquets and can cater for up to 100 patrons at any one time.

The iconic pub at 19 Roden Place reopened in March 2018 under the ownership of Michael and Bernadette Heaney, who purchased it from Pat Kerley the previous December. It was originally placed up for lease in September 2019 but has been brought back to the market recently.

Further details are available via Sherry FitzGerald Carroll at 042 9332173.