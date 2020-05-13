The Clermont launch new take away menu

The Clermont in Blackrock has launched a new take away menu.

The Main Street venue, which underwent a massive transformation last year, will be open for pick up from 5.30pm to 8pm Thursday to Saturday and from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Orders are required in advance via the Q-Kangaroo app.

The Clermont said: “The staff at the Clermont have been working very hard over the last few weeks to ensure our safety protocols follow regulations set out by the health and safety authority. The protection and well being of all staff and members of the public is of top priority. Therefore we ask, please remain in your car until a text message is sent to your phone informing you that your order is ready for collection. Once you receive this text you can then proceed to the garden terrace gate to collect your order.

“We hope you are all keeping safe and well during this hard time. A little treat now and again can help bring about some normality to what will be one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime. We hope you come and visit us once again in the near future. #stayhomestaysafe”

Check out the menus below…