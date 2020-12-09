The End…. for now at least

It is with deep regret that we have made the decision today to cease updates on Talk of the Town for the foreseeable future.

Since launching the website in April 2013, Talk of the Town has provided thousands of stories on Dundalk and its surrounds bringing much needed attention to various events, significant news stories and promoting business in the area. When we started out we never dreamed of it becoming as big as it has but it has evolved into a product that people trusted and turned to for a variety of needs.

This has all been done voluntarily but after more than 7.5 year, now the time has come to take a break.

The ongoing pandemic has made it harder to sustain enthusiasm for the site and it has become more and more difficult to run as a result of the rising costs of paying for servers to host what has become a huge volume of not just stories but images and video content.

It was four years ago yesterday, December 8th, that we launched what was the first regional news app in Ireland. At that time we had so many plans to grow the site further and wanted to take it to the next level.

Sadly, without outside investment or support form local advertisers this was beyond us and the last few years, particularly this one, it has been a case of keeping the show on the road rather than progressing the business further.

We are immensely proud of the product we have built up. We continue to have millions of page views every year, at the last count there was in the region of 38,000 followers on social media and we have a mobile app that is in the pockets of 9,000 people every single day. A recent Facebook post promoting a business had a reach of 95,000. These type of figures mean we can be proud to say we helped many charities and businesses in some way thrive and grow.

Above all, we hope we played a small part in keeping you informed of what is happening in the area. There have been some stories that were hard to write and others that showcased Dundalk at its best.

In good times and bad, Dundalk remains a great town – a great place to live and a great place to do business. We hope we added to that and promoted it in some small way.

We’d love there to be a future for Talk of the Town but, for now at least, we’ve decided we need a break. A break to reflect, to recharge the batteries and to decide what the future holds. Above all a break to end what has been a difficult year for everyone enjoying Christmas with our loved ones.

We hope you all have a great Christmas too and that better days lie ahead for everyone in 2021.

We thank you for your support since 2013. It has been an amazing journey and one that we hope doesn’t end here. We’re always on the look out for ideas so if you have any or feel you can add to the next chapter of our story then feel free to mail us at news@talkofthetown.ie.

Thank you,

The Talk of the Town team.