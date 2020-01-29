The Glyde Inn officially serves the best lunch in Ireland

A local pub officially serves the best lunch in Ireland.

The Glyde Inn in Annagassan has been voted as having the best lunch as part of the CIE Tours International Visitors Awards.

The pub, run by the O’Neill family, picked up the award in Dublin last night.

The awards, which are now in their 30th year, recognise the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland based on feedback from over 25,000 customers throughout the year. Each winner achieved a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% from CIE Tours International visitors with Gold Award Winners achieving the highest satisfaction ratings in their categories.

This was The Glyde Inn’s first time in the awards and to win a Gold Award on their first outing is a tribute to the focus on excellence and hospitality at the Annagassan establishment.

The Award was presented to Conor and Paul O’Neill by Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE Tours International. In total 84 hotels and tourist attractions from across the island of Ireland won awards, with 13 overall category winners being awarded a Gold Award.

CIE Tours International, a member of the CIE Group, is one of Ireland’s longest established speciality tour operators, celebrating 88 years in business this year. It is the largest specialist tour operator bringing visitors from North America to Ireland, booking over 350,000 bed nights during the year.

Pictured above: Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Lunch to Paul O’Neill and Conor O’Neill, The Glyde Inn, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors.

