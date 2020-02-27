The Home Bakery to open on the Avenue Road on Tuesday

The Home Bakery is set to open on the Avenue Road next Tuesday.

The popular local bakery, run by Deirdre Keelan, currently has locations at Jocelyn Street, Church Street and Blackrock.

They are currently kitting out the unit at the Avenue Centre which was home to Kieran’s Avenue Pharmacy for five years up until last summer.

A new bakery and Bakehaus Café will open there at 8.45am on Tuesday March 3rd.

To celebrate the opening the first 25 customers will get a free pastry and coffee on the day.

Existing shops at the Avenue Centre include Country Fresh, Tony Kieran’s Butchers and Conlon’s Food Hall, with lots of free parking available.