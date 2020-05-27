The Jockey’s to re-open for take away dinners from next Thursday

The Jockey’s are set to begin serving take away meals from next week.

The Anne Street pub have announced that they will be open from 12.30pm to 5.30pm from next Thursday June 4th for take away only.

Each of the following options will be on the menu each day, as well as two extra dishes:

Roast stuffed Turkey and Ham

Roast sirloin of Beef

Chicken Curry with Boiled rice and/or chips

Breaded Plaice

All meals will be served with a selection of potatoes and market fresh vegetables.